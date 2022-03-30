Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

