Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 215,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $179.85 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.