Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,583,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.