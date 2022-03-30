Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,583,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.
