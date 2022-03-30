Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

