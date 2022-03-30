ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to post $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

MAN traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 13,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,264. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

