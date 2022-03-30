Mark Yeomans Buys 421 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08.

TC Energy stock traded down C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.36. 11,520,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$57.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.97.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.21.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

