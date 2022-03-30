Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2,928.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,736 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $107,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.