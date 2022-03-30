Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.92 on Wednesday, hitting $478.44. 44,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.74 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

