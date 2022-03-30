Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

