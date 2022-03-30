Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. 159,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,190. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

