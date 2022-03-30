Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,583. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

