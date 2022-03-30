Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 16,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,763. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

