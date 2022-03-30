Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to announce $698.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.20 million. Masonite International reported sales of $646.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,925. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

