MATH (MATH) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MATH has a market cap of $27.94 million and $324,503.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MATH has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (MATH) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

