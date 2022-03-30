MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 7,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 594,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
MaxCyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXCT)
