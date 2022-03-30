Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Meituan stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. Meituan has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

