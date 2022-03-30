Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,777 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

