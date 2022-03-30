Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $359,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $625.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

