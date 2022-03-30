Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 505,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market cap of $623.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

