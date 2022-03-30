Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 475,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.78 and had previously closed at $54.53.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

