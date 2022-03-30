Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.09 Million

Metronome (MET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005990 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $13,615.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.16 or 0.07213023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.57 or 1.00079121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047554 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,960,388 coins and its circulating supply is 13,815,814 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

