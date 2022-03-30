Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

MU traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,027,548. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

