MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.33. MicroVision shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 71,424 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $875.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

