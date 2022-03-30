MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.33. MicroVision shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 71,424 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a market cap of $875.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
