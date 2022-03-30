Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $105.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.