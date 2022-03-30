MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

MillerKnoll stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 602,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.