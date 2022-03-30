Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of MNMD stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,949. The company has a market cap of $482.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.79 and a 12-month high of 5.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 383,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 343,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 670.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 134,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.