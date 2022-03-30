Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.47.

Mirada Company Profile

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

