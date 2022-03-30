Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $15.81 or 0.00033449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and $265,647.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

