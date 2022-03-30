Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MIRM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,132. The company has a market capitalization of $696.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

