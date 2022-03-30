Mithril Price Up 21.9% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $41.73 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012312 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00234997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.