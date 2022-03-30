MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Shares Down 1.9%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.26 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.47). 11,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 376,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.19 ($0.47).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.66. The company has a market capitalization of £61.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,140.16).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

