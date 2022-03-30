Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. 23,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,662. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

