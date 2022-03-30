Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 353,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,947. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

