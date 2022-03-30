Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 8,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.33.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.