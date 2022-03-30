Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 8,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

