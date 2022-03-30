Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after buying an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. 48,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,559. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

