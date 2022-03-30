Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Achieves $255.81 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $255.81 million and $31.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $69.45 or 0.00147439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07191071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.61 or 0.99899071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,296,168 coins and its circulating supply is 3,683,637 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.