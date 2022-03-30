Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,264,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

