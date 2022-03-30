Motocoin Price Reaches $0.0556 on Exchanges (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Motocoin has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00224932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00203857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.08 or 0.07191071 BTC.

About Motocoin

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Buying and Selling Motocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

