Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.70. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.