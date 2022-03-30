Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.80 Million

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $178.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.40 million and the highest is $185.24 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $778.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.90 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $997.60 million, with estimates ranging from $951.60 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. 1,001,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,704. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

