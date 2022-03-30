National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.40

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.40 and last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 46091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $553.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

