Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $333,855.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004036 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010761 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,144,454 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

