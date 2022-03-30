New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Trading Up 0%

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. Approximately 50,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 21,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.00.
About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)
Featured Stories
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.