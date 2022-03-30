Newmont (TSE:NGT) Trading Down 0.6%

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$97.43 and last traded at C$97.88. Approximately 89,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.55. The company has a market cap of C$77.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 119.83%.

About Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.