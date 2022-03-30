Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 15,486,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,963,438. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

