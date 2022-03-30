NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

