NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $126,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

