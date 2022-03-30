Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

