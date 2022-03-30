Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 91,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,308. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

