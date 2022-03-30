Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Shares Gap Down to $55.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.48, but opened at $51.75. Northwest Natural shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 47,153 shares traded.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

